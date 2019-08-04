Unnao rape case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted multiple searches across 17 locations in connection with the accident of Unnao rape survivor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday raided multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape victim’s accident that took place on July 28. According to PTI, the CBI held searches across 17 locations and the raid is still underway. Though other details related to the raids have not been disclosed, sources suggest that the investigation agency will soon come up with a report.

The rape survivor met with an accident on July 28 which left her and the lawyer critically injured while her two aunts who were also accompanying her in the car died on the spot. Since then the state of Uttar Pradesh has been in unrest with people demanding quick probe into the matter.

Many dubbed the accident as a conspiracy hatched by accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who allegedly threatened the family from inside prison. Other evidence validating conspiracy included truck’s number plate painted in black that had rammed into the car. Besides, two woman constables deployed for survivor’s protection were also off-duty.

The girl was raped in 2017 when she was taken to accused Sengar’s place who raped her along with his kin, however, FIR against Sengar was lodged only in 2018 when she attempted self-immolation. Later, the police allegedly framed victim’s father in a false case who died in police custody following the alleged thrashing by Sengar’s brother.

In 2019, the case once again made headlines after the rape survivor met with an accident and triggered a debate over the shoddy investigation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police. The criticism was showered upon CM Yogi Adityanath as well who reportedly didn’t pressure police over the callous investigation. Meanwhile, accused BJP MLA has been suspended from the BJP membership.

