Indira Jaisingh, her husband Anand Grover and his NGO Lawyers Collective was raided early this morning by CBI on grounds of misuse foreign contributions and spending the funds outside India

The CBI since 5 this morning has been carrying out searches at the residence of noted lawyer Indira Jaising and officer of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by her husband Anand Grover and another office in Mumbai.

Jaisingh along with her husband has been charged with violating a law on foreign funding. The CBI has earlier filed a case against Anand Grover and his NGO Lawyers Collective for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The investigation agency’s First Information Report, filed on the basis of a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs does not name Indira Jaising as an accused but the ministry reportedly referred to her alleged role. The CBI has accused Jaising of allegedly receiving remuneration of Rs 96.60 lakh from Lawyers Collective. While her husband Grover and his NGO have been accused of misusing foreign contributions and spending the funds outside India. The Home Ministry complaint alleged that the group had received over 32 crores between 2006 and 2014.

