CBI Record Digital Blueprint Of Doctor’s Murder Scene At RG Kar Medical College

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived on Friday afternoon to record a digital blueprint of the site where the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The CBI team, which has taken over the investigation into the case, used a high-accuracy 3D laser scanner to document the scene.

Earlier in the day, the CBI summoned four doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for questioning in connection with the incident. According to sources, the doctors were interrogated about the events of the night when the crime occurred.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was also taken out of the CBI Special Crime Branch in the CGO Complex, Kolkata, for a medical examination.

Nationwide protests have intensified, with doctors across the country expressing their outrage over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Junior doctors and medical students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and RML Hospital in Delhi staged demonstrations in response to the tragedy at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In Siliguri, a 12-hour general strike was called by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) in protest. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, has led to widespread strikes and protests by the medical community, with reports indicating that a mob of 5,000 to 7,000 people attacked RG Kar Hospital, targeting protesting doctors and medical students and attempting to ransack the premises on the night of August 14.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally Demanding Justice For Murdered Doctor Amid National Outrage