The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case of rape against self-styled Daati Maharaj and three others. The CBI has filed its first case to probe rape allegations against Daati Maharaj under the interim Director M Nageswara Rao. Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police for not arresting Daati Maharaj, the Delhi High Court had on October 3 transferred the case to CBI. Following which, Daati Maharaj had challenged the Delhi High Court order in Supreme Court.

On October 22, the Supreme Court had directed Daati Maharaj to approach Delhi High Court with his grievances over the alleged concealment of the information from that court by the victim. A complaint was filed against Daati Maharaj on June 7 at Fatehpur Beri police station in South Delhi and an FIR was registered on June 11. A 25-year-old woman had alleged that she was raped two years ago by the self-styled godman.

The high court, in its order, had said the attitude of Delhi Police casts a shadow on the investigation into charges against Daati Maharaj and 3 others. Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Daati and three others under Section 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code. Rubbishing rape charges against him, Daati Maharaj has claimed that he was being framed in the case.

