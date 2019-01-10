Five CBI officers including Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, Joint Director Murugesan and AD AK Sharma have been transferred, according to reports. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma order these transfers on Thursday after he was reinstated as CBI chief by the Supreme Court a couple of days ago.

Five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers including Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, Joint Director Murugesan and Additional Director AK Sharma have been transferred, according to reports. CBI director Alok Verma ordered the reshuffle on Thursday after he was reinstated as CBI chief by the Supreme Court a couple of days ago. Following the transfer of these five officers, Tarun Gauba will be the DIG of AC3 unit, Murugesan will remain the JD of AC3 unit.

Following the latest transfer orders, CBI officer Anish Prasad will continue as Deputy Director in the administration department at the CBI Headquarters while KR Chaurasia will lead Special Unit-I (the unit which carries surveillance).

According to reports, Tarun Gauba and Murugesan will now monitor probe against the no. 2 in CBI Rakesh Asthana after DIG MK Sinha who was probing Rakesh Asthana has offered to recuse himself from the investigation against him.

The CBI officers transfer has come ahead of a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to decide the fate of Alok Verma as CBI chief. The meeting will be attended by CVC, two commissioners and Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge.

