Protesting against the Centre for unconstitutionally divesting the CBI chief Alok Verma and sending him on leave, the Congress will be leading a protest outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi. The following announcement was made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi unconstitutionally sent the CBI chief on leave because he did not the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal to be investigated. Claiming that the government is destroying CBI, Rahul Gandhi said that in order to express their displeasure, the Congress party will protest outside all the CBI offices in the country.

Congress president added that he will be protesting outside CBI headquarters in Delhi from 11 am. Rahul Gandhi claimed that sending Alok Verma on leave was a disgraceful attempt by PM Modi to prevent the investigations in the Rs 58,000 crore scam which he was heading. Hitting out PM Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that CBI chief was removed in panic and Modi was aware that if he begins the probe in Rafale deal, it would be ‘suicidal’ for his government.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other senior Congress leaders are said to be the part of the protests which are being carried out across the country. As per reports, the Congress is demanding an apology from PM Modi over the decision of removing CBI chief Alok Verma.

Apart from sending CBI No1, Alok Verma and CBI No2, Rakesh Asthana, the Centre had transferred several other CBI officials. While the Congress will be protesting, the Supreme Court will be hearing the petition filed by exiled CBI chief Alok Verma against the order given by the government to divest him of all the powers.

