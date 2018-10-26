Protesting against the Centre for unconstitutionally divesting the CBI chief Alok Verma and sending him on leave, the Congress will be leading a protest outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi. The following announcement was made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi unconstitutionally sent the CBI chief on leave because he did not the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal to be investigated. Claiming that the government is destroying CBI, Rahul Gandhi said that in order to express their displeasure, the Congress party will protest outside all the CBI offices in the country.
Congress president added that he will be protesting outside CBI headquarters in Delhi from 11 am. Rahul Gandhi claimed that sending Alok Verma on leave was a disgraceful attempt by PM Modi to prevent the investigations in the Rs 58,000 crore scam which he was heading. Hitting out PM Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that CBI chief was removed in panic and Modi was aware that if he begins the probe in Rafale deal, it would be ‘suicidal’ for his government.
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other senior Congress leaders are said to be the part of the protests which are being carried out across the country. As per reports, the Congress is demanding an apology from PM Modi over the decision of removing CBI chief Alok Verma.
Apart from sending CBI No1, Alok Verma and CBI No2, Rakesh Asthana, the Centre had transferred several other CBI officials. While the Congress will be protesting, the Supreme Court will be hearing the petition filed by exiled CBI chief Alok Verma against the order given by the government to divest him of all the powers.
Live Blog
Talking media about Rakesh Asthan's case, his advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that it was not as bigger case as media was thinking.
It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi pic.twitter.com/po6Mgc4mL2— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Barricades have been put up and security has been hightened outside CBI headquarters after Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that he will be leading aprotest at CBI office in Delhi against government's order.
On Friday morning, CBI special director Rakesh Asthana met Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's residence in Delhi. After a breif meeting, former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi left for Supreme Court from his residence. He will be representing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
#Delhi: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi leave for Supreme Court from his residence. He will be representing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/tN32syOrBp— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
TMC MP Nadeem Ul Haq will join the Congress protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation HQ against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma.
Following the announcement by Congress party, the security has been beefed up poutside the CBI offices across the country. Security forces have been deployed outside CBI office in Lucknow
Security forces deployed outside CBI office in Lucknow ahead of Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/HNDL3r1ewo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Trinamool Congress (TMC) will join the protests led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at CBI headquarter in Delhi. The following protest is being carried out against the removal of the CBI chief Alok Verma.
#Delhi Trinamool Congress to join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma; Visuals from outside CBI headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Q6qVFQTW6H— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018