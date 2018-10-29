CBI row: The complainant in the CBI case, Satish Sana, who accused CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana of bribery charges has reportedly approached the Supreme Court and sought interim protection. The following development surfaces after there were reports stating that Satish Sana has been summoned by the CBI for questioning.

CBI row: In what could be perceived as a major development in the CBI bribery row, a Hyderabad-based businessman, Satish Sana, who had filed corruption complaint against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana has reportedly knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking interim protection in the case. Satish Sana approached the apex court after reports claiming that CBI has summoned him for questioning. The following developments surface after Satish Sana in a statement to CBI had accused Rakesh Asthana of taking a bribe of Rs 2 crore.

Satish Sana who was being linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi in the money laundering case had indirectly given Rs 2 crore of Asthana to give him a clean chit in the case against him. Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by Satish Sana, the CBI had registered an FIR against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Later, Asthana accused CBI Director Alok Verma of being corrupt and filed the complaint against him. Later, the Centre interfered into the matter and sent both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave.

After being divested from his duties, CBI No.1 approached the Supreme Court and challenged the decision by the Centre of sending him on leave. After looking into the petition filed by Alok Verma, CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, had given two weeks time to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the enquiry and submit the report to the court.

Rakesh Asthana who is an Indian Police Service officer of 1984 batch has been accused by the Satish Sana of accepting bribe in order to give him a clean chit in the case against him. Satish Sana was being investigated by a SIT team headed by Rakesh Asthana when he had accused CBI No.2 for accepting bribes. As per reports, Satish Sana had met Manoj who claimed to have good relations with Asthana. He added that his brother, Somesh, will help him in getting clean chit from Rakesh Asthana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More