Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Delhi High Court that the custodial interrogation of Congress leader P Chidambaram was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and evading questions asked by the probe agency. The CBI has finalised its chargesheet in INX media case and it will be filed soon, reports said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved orders on the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister in the INX media case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX media case. In the Delhi High court, the CBI opposed the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister to establish money trail in the case.

Justice Sunil Gaur was hearing the matter. Mehta further claimed that Chidambaram had given false information during his interrogation by the probe agency. This comes days after the primer investigative agency sought sanction from the Modi government to prosecute P Chidambaram in INX media case. The CBI has finalised its chargesheet in INX media case and it will be filed soon, reports said.

In May 2017, the CBI had filed an FIR accusing P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others of involvement in irregularities in giving INX Media the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to receive Rs 305 in foreign investment.

The CBI and ED then conducted several raids on offices and residences owned by P Chidambaram and his son Karti. The two agencies also interrogated Karti Chidambaram several times.

