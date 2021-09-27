Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and also the head of Baghambari Gaddi of Niranjani Akhara at Allapur, Prayagraj, allegedly committed suicide in the afternoon of September 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday moved an application in Prayagraj court seeking 10-day custody of the three accused in the case of the alleged suicide of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri. In the application, the CBI mentioned that the accused Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari be remanded to police (CBI) custody for the next 10 days so that electronic gadgets containing incriminating formation leading to the death of Late Narendra Giri may be recovered.

Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and also the head of Baghambari Gaddi of Niranjani Akhara at Allapur, Prayagraj, allegedly committed suicide in the afternoon of September 20 allegedly on the abetment of the above three accused.

“The accused Anand Giri and accused Adya Prasad Tiwari were arrested by the George Town police of Prayagraj on September 21 and produced in the court on the same day. Both the accused were remanded to judicial custody for the next 14 days by the court,” mentioned the application.

The third accused namely Sandeep Tiwari was arrested by George Town police on September 22 and produced in court on the same day. This accused was also remanded to judicial custody for the next 14 days by the court. “For the purpose of investigation of the present case and also to unravel the mystery behind alleged suicide of Late Narendra Giri, custodial interrogation of all three accused is required,” read the application.