Senior advocate Abhishekmanu Singhvi appearing for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case told the court that the CBI could not force him to speak what it wants to hear.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26 by the court in connection with the financial irregularities in the INX media case. Court says, his lawyers and family are allowed to meet him for half an hour every day. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s hearing in the CBI court today began at about 3:30 pm where his team of lawyers comprising Kabil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid argued that he could not be forced to speak what the investigation agency wanted to hear.

Appearing for Chidambaram, Singhvi said not answering question according to one’s will is not non-cooperation. The CBI has claimed that Chidamabaram was uncooperative in custody. Earlier in the day, he was questioned for three hours following which he was produced before the special court.

Singhvi argued that demand for custodial interrogation can only be sought in cases when the investigation was impossible, however, in Chidamabaram’s case, the agency didn’t have a strong case to seek custody.

Questioning the arrest, Singhvi said Chidambaram could be an approver in the case but not the decider. Calling his arrest unfair, Singhvi said three criteria i.e flight risk, non-cooperation, tampering should be considered for any arrest and reiterated that in two of the three instances, CBI had no proof against the former finance minister and it was only the non-cooperation ground on the basis of which his arrest was made. He further asked CBI why it sought remand on the basis of evasive replies.

Singhvi added that police investigation could only be in special circumstances, and as far as Chidamabaram’s case was concerned there was no new development in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in response told the court that the agency will be failing in its duty if it didn’t get to the root of the case.

