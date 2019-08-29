CBI seeks permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute 3 Trinamool MPs in Narada sting operation, says report: CBI has asked permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute three Trinamool MPs in connection with Narada sting operation.

CBI seeks permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute 3 Trinamool MPs in Narada sting operation, says report: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly sought sanction from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute three current MPs and one former MP of Trinamool Congress in connection with the Narada sting operation of 2016, state the ANI. TMC MPs including Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee and former MP Subhendu Adhikari have been investigated by the CBI on Wednesday. In the string operation, several MPs and bureaucrats were seen allegedly accepting money from a journalist posing himself as a businessman.

The agency has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker asking for his permission to prosecute the TMC MPs. The NDTV quoted a CBI officer saying that the agency had written to Speaker Om Birla but yet to receive the sanction. The CBI officer added that a charge-sheet would soon be filed against the four accused soon after the agency receives permission from Lok Sabha speaker.

#UPDATE Sources: CBI has sought prosecution sanction from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against TMC MPs Saugata Roy,Prasun Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and former TMC MP Suvendu Adhikari in the Narada sting case. pic.twitter.com/9jNx5ELCSD — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

Another politician, Mukul Roy, who quit the TMC in 2017 to join the BJP, would not be named as an accused in the charge sheet, said sources. However, the CBI would continue the investigation against him.

Apart from that, Sovan Chatterjee, a former Trinamool minister who defected to BJP on August 14, was also caught on the camera. It is not ascertained whether he would face any trouble or not, said reports.

While campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has targetted TMC over Narada and Sarada scam for several times. The sting op was carried out by the CEO of Narada News, Matthew Samuel in 2014. In the video, he introduced himself as a businessman to several TMC leaders and offered money in exchange for providing unofficial favours to a company.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App