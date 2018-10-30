CBI vs CBI: the CBI officer AK Bassi who was reportedly investigating CBI No 2 Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges has moved to the Supreme Court challenging his transfer. The Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Sana, who filed the complaint against Rakesh Asthana has also been granted interim protection by the Supreme Court.

CBI vs CBI: In what could be perceived as a major development in the CBI vs CBI row, the CBI officer AK Bassi who was reportedly investigating CBI No 2 Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges has moved to the Supreme Court challenging his transfer. As per reports, the Supreme Court had refused to give an urgent hearing to matter raised by Bassi. Talking to media over the rejection he faced from the apex court, AK Bassi claimed that he has incriminating evidence against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the corruption charges levelled against him. Bassi has requested the Supreme Court to further call for evidence for technical surveillance.

Apart from challenging his transfer, AK Bassi has also urged the Supreme Court to set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate bribery charges against Asthana. The following development surfaced a few weeks after the CBI officer AK Bassi, who was leading the investigation against Rakesh Asthana was transferred to Port Blair citing public interest. In the transfer order issued to AK Bassi, he was ordered to join his new office with immediate effect in public interest.

As per reports, Rakesh Asthana has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore in order to give a clean chit to an accused in the money laundering case. The matter was highlighted after a Hyderabad-based businessman accused Asthana of being corrupt. After CBI took cognizance of the complaint and registered an FIR against its No. 2. Asthana then accused the CBI director Alok Verma of bribery charges.

After the CBI vs CBI fight turned ugly, the Centre stepped-in and sent of the top officials of the agency on leave. Alok Verma has also knocked the Supreme Court doors challenging the order by the Centre.

The Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Sana, who filed the complaint against Rakesh Asthana has also been granted interim protection by the Supreme Court. He had asked for the interim protection after he was summoned by ther CBI for questioning.

