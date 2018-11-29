CBI vs CBI: The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph on Thursday commenced the hearing on Alok Verma's plea against government's order to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave. Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted to the SC that the committee selects a group of candidates for the appointment of Director of CBI, and puts it up before the govt. Then, it is the government which appoints the right candidate, out of these.

In the CBI vs CBI corruption case, the Supreme Court on Thursday commenced the hearing on Alok Verma’s petition challenging the government’s order to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave. The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph are hearing Verma’s plea. The senior lawyer Fali S Nariman appeared in the court to advance the arguments. Alok Verma’s lawyer Fali Nariman in the top court said that it is questionable if Sinha’s application should have been shared with the media even before the court looked at it. Sinha had accused NSA Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC KV Chowdhury of attempts to temper the probe

Earlier, the same bench had expressed anguish over the leak of the CBI director’s response to the CVC’s findings. The Supreme Court bench is also likely to consider CBI’s Acting Director M Nageswara Rao’s report filed in a sealed cover in the court with regard to the decisions taken by him from October 23 to 26, 2018. The Supreme Court also allowed the interventing plea by Congress leader CBI vs CBI, Kapil Sibal, Attorney General KK Venugopal, Centre, CBI chief, Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana, Mallikarjun Kharge and his lawyer Kapil Sibal to keep his point. Kapil Sibal told the Supreme bench, “CVC’s power of superintendence over CBI is limited to corruption cases. It can’t empower CVC to seal CBI chief’s office or to recommend for a forced leave.”

“If the power to appoint is with the committee, the power to remove is also with the committee. If this has happened to the CBI director, this may happen to CVC or the Election Commission also,” Sibal said. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal said the Central government has the authority to appoint the CBI chief. “The appointing authority is the Central government. Selection Committee and appointing authority are different. Centre appoints from the names recommended by the Selection Committee,” Venugopal said.

