CBI vs CBI: Indian National Congress has announced to hold protests outside CBI offices in different states and before the agency's HQ in New Delhi on Friday to demand an apology from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing interim CBI director Nageshwar Rao, sending CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave and termed it illegal and unconstitutional.

Amid the ongoing controversy on the appointment of interim CBI Director Nageshwar Rao and sending CBI Director Alok Verma on leave, Congress has announced to stage a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) HQ in News Delhi and before CBI offices in different states on Friday demanding apology from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the reports, Congress will stage the protests on October 26, 2018, and top party leaders will be participating in it. The reports suggest that Congress chief may take part in the protest outside CBI office in the national capital.

A Congress leader told media that protesters will ask PM to apologise to the nation for sending the CBI director on leave illegally and unconstitutionally. He added that Congress will also seek reinstatement of Alok Verma. On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had sent CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, who have been involved in the controversy.

The Government Appointment Committee of Cabinet also transferred several CBI officers along with sending Alok Verma on leave. On the other side, Verma has moved to the Supreme Court seeking justice and the top court will hear his plea on Friday.

A day ago, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government over interim CBI director Nageshwar Rao’s appointment and sending CBI Director Alok Verma on a leave. Rahul Gandhi linked transfers with the Rafale controversy saying the government’s decision to transfer the senior officers is a clear violation of the CBI law.

