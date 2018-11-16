CBI vs CBI: Talking about, CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana, the Supreme Court refused to give out the inquiry report to Asthana. The matter will next be heard on Tuesday, November 20. The CVC has been investigating the corruption charges levelled by CBI No. 2 against CBI No. 1 Alok Verma. The matter is being heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

CBI vs CBI: While hearing the case filed by exiled CBI No. 1, Alok Verma, the Supreme Court has said that they will be giving the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report to Alok Verma in a sealed cover. The top court added that Verma can file his response and then the court will take a decision after examining his response to the CVC report. As per reports, no clean chit has been given to exiled CBI Director Alok Verma. Talking about, CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana, the Supreme Court refused to give out the inquiry report to Asthana. The matter will next be heard on Tuesday, November 20. The CVC has been investigating the corruption charges levelled by CBI No. 2 against CBI No. 1 Alok Verma. The matter is being heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

Submitting the report to the Supreme Court, CVC said that some charges need a further probe. Talking about CBI interim chief Nageshwar Rao, CJI Ranjan Gogoi aid that that court presumes that no major decision has been taken. CVC’s counsel, Tushar Mehta told that court that he himself has not seen the report yet that was filed by the CVC. The Supreme Court added that report should be served to Alok Verma. the court added that this is necessary in order to uphold the confidence of the people in CBI. The court added that Alok Verma has time till Monday to file his response. CJI Gogoi added that the CVC report submitted to the court is a mix and exhaustive.

Earlier, the CVC was given a time period of 2 weeks to file its investigation report against Alok Verma. The following inquiry was to be conducted under the supervision of AK Patnaik, retired Supreme Court judge. As per reports, the CVC found no evidence against exiled CBI Director Alok Verma. Previously, the reports stated CVC had found no evidence of corruption against Alok Verma as alleged by CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana.

