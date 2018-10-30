CBI vs CBI: Amid the ongoing CBI Vs CBI row, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday sent CBI DSP Devender Kumar and middleman to the judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, both of them were in the CBI custody in connection with the bribery charges leveled against the top two officers of the CBI.

As per reports, Kumar and Prasad were produced before Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann. The same judge will hear the bail application filed by CBI DSP Kumar tomorrow, October 31, 2018. Kumar, who was in the CBI custody for the last seven days, accused the probing officials of forging the evidence and requested the court to file a complaint against those investigating the case.

Following the allegations, the Delhi court has asked the agency to file a response on the matter before or on Wednesday, which will be heard along with his bail application. In his bail application, Kumar has termed his arrest as “illegal” and urges the court to set him free.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court sought CBI’s response on a plea filed by middleman Manoj Prasad, seeking scrapping of FIR registered against him in the bribery case. The high court has given the agency time till November 1.

Earlier in the day, CBI officer AK Bassi who has been reportedly investigating the CBI No 2 Rakesh Asthana over bribery accusations Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer. However, the apex court has refused to give any immediate hearing on the matter.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court said that the CBI special director Rakesh Asthana can’t be arrested till Thursday, November 1. The CBI No. 2 has been facing bribery charges and was sent on a leave by the government.

