The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the petition filed by CBI Director Alok Verma challenging the orders of Central government to send him on leave last month following the corruption charges levelled against him. The ruling government asked the CBI’s top officers to gon leave after Verma and his deputy, CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana caught into a serious tussle that came out in public. CBI’s number 1 and number 2 had accused each other of corruption and the accusations have ridiculed the image of the investigation agency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will oversee the hearings in the matter. Defending the central government’s order to send Verma on a leave, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the Centre was conscious that any action should not result in eroding nation’s faith in CBI. He asserted that the Centre was concerned because the feud between the CBI’s two top officers has gone public. He added that after examining the case thoroughly, the Centre came to this conclusion and had to take an action to divest Alok Verma.

“The action against CBI director Alok Verma does not amount to transfer and only his functions have been withdrawn,” ANI quoted Venugopal as saying.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Fali Nariman, Dushyant Dave, Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan are making the arguments in the case.

During the last hearing, Sibal questioned that Centre’s decision saying that the power to appoint and remove remains within the committee. G+He said that if something like this can happen to the CBI director then there are chances that the same situation could happen to CVC and the Election Commission. “The appointing authority is the Central government. Selection Committee and appointing authority are different. Centre appoints from the names recommended by the Selection Committee,” Venugopal said.

