CBI vs CBI LIVE updates: Soon after the Central Government sent the CBI No1, Alok Verma and CBI No2, Rakesh Asthana on leaves, M Nageshwar Rao was a person who was appointed to head CBI. Alok Verma who has been sent on interim leave by the government was looking at several high profile cases like Rafale Jet del, sterling Biotech case and many others. Alok Verma has reportedly challenged his removal at the Supreme Court. Slamming his sudden removal, Alok Verma said that the government was interested in the independence of the agency. He claimed that the folloiwng decision has also affected the morale of the officers at CBI.
Soon after the corruption charges were levelled against the two most senior officers of the CBI, both of them — Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana — were divested of their powers and were sent on leaves. On Thursday morning, Alok Verma’s PSO alerted Delhi Police about the presence of four suspected individuals outside Alok Verma’s Delhi residence. Later, the four individuals were handed over to Delhi Police. As per current reports, the arrested individuals belong to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition filed by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in which he had sought SIT probe against the accused CBI officers. Earlier, Prashant Bhushan alleged that Alok Verma was removed as he was pursuing a case against special director Rakesh Asthana who was brought into CBI by the PMO.
The senior advocate Bhushan had stated that he will legally challenge the government’s order. Meanwhile, soon after the reports of Alok Verma being sent of leave surfaced, the opposition attacked the Centre and demanded an apology by PM Modi to the nation for sending Alok Verma on leave illegally and unconstitutionally.
Here are the LIVE updates fr0m CBI vs CBI:
Live Blog
Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that the IB operatives are routinely deployed at sensitive areas. On Thursday, a unit of IB operatives was in Janpath. The reports added that such officials are on routine duty and carry their identity cards. The following statement surfaces after it was reported that four IB officials were arrested by Delhi Police for snooping outside Alok Verma's house.
Commenting opn the CBI vs CBI row, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that a gang of four people are working against PM Modi. he added that BJP's image is being hurt. Swamy claimed that PM Modi is the best but his aides are working against him. The following remarks by the BJP MP were made during an interview to CNN News18
As per reports, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has cited CBI No2 Rakesh Asthana's letter against CBI No1 Alok Verma to send him on leave. The decision was taken on October 23. The letter was submitted by JD Sai Manhar to the CVC. The following development took place after CBI had booked Rakesh Asthana on corruption charges.
Security has reportedly been beefed outside CBI Headquarters in Delhi
Security increased outside #CBI Headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TXDVxeWZWv— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018
Hitting out Central government, Congress accused PM Modi of setting up Intelligence Bureau (IB) operatives to spy on Alok Verma.
As if the illegal removal of Alok Verma from his post as CBI chief wasn't enough, now the govt. has set IB operatives to spy on him. Not the first time for, #StalkerModi https://t.co/enq7BbEjOB— Congress (@INCIndia) October 25, 2018
Coming out as a fresh development, Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking a SIT probe in the CBI vs CBI case. The court has reportedly agreed to hear his petition.
Supreme Court agrees to hear petition filed by Prashant Bhushan seeking SIT probe against CBI officials including Rakesh Asthana
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people outside Alok Verma's residence. As per reports, Verma's PSO had alerted the police after he noticed four individuals. Reports add that the arrested individuals belonged to IB.
CBI vs CBI: 4 held outside exiled chief Alok Verma’s house, reports say suspects belong to Intelligence Bureau