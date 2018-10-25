CBI vs CBI LIVE updates: On Thursday morning, Alok Verma's PSO alerted Delhi Police about the presence of four suspected individuals outside Alok Verma's Delhi residence. Later, the four individuals were handed over to Delhi Police. As per current reports, the arrested individuals belong to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

CBI vs CBI LIVE updates: Soon after the Central Government sent the CBI No1, Alok Verma and CBI No2, Rakesh Asthana on leaves, M Nageshwar Rao was a person who was appointed to head CBI. Alok Verma who has been sent on interim leave by the government was looking at several high profile cases like Rafale Jet del, sterling Biotech case and many others. Alok Verma has reportedly challenged his removal at the Supreme Court. Slamming his sudden removal, Alok Verma said that the government was interested in the independence of the agency. He claimed that the folloiwng decision has also affected the morale of the officers at CBI.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition filed by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in which he had sought SIT probe against the accused CBI officers. Earlier, Prashant Bhushan alleged that Alok Verma was removed as he was pursuing a case against special director Rakesh Asthana who was brought into CBI by the PMO.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition filed by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in which he had sought SIT probe against the accused CBI officers. Earlier, Prashant Bhushan alleged that Alok Verma was removed as he was pursuing a case against special director Rakesh Asthana who was brought into CBI by the PMO.

The senior advocate Bhushan had stated that he will legally challenge the government’s order. Meanwhile, soon after the reports of Alok Verma being sent of leave surfaced, the opposition attacked the Centre and demanded an apology by PM Modi to the nation for sending Alok Verma on leave illegally and unconstitutionally.

Here are the LIVE updates fr0m CBI vs CBI:

