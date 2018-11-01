CBI vs CBI: Satish Dagar who is investigating corruption charges against CBI No.1 Alok Verma and his deputy, has told the Delhi court that the CBI is unable to track down the complainant, Satish Babu Sana, in Rakesh Asthana bribery case. Satish Babu Sana is a Hyderabad-based businessman who accused CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana of bribery charges.

In what could be perceived as a new twist in CBI vs CBI, the CBI officer, Satish Dagar who is investigating corruption charges against CBI No.1 Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, has told the Patiala House Court in Delhi that the CBI is unable to track down Satish Babu Sana. Satish Babu Sana is a Hyderabad-based businessman who is a key complainant in the Rakesh Asthana bribery case. The following developments surface a few days after the Supreme Court had granted interim protection to Satish Sana.

The revelation was made during proceedings in the court of Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann. As per a report by Indian Express, during the proceedings, the CBI did not oppose the bail plea filed by Deputy SP Devendra Kumar who was earlier arrested by the CBI in Rakesh Asthana bribery case. CBI officer Satish Dagar was roped in after there were reports alleging CBI officer AK Bassi of theft. The reports added that AK Bassi who was investigating Rakesh Asthana bribery case seized some 10 documents relating to the probe but made entry of only one document.

The investigating CBI officer Satish Dagar told the court that the complainant in Rakesh Sthana bribery case was not available and had ignored the summons issued by the CBI. Earlier, Dagar had told the court that Satish babu Sana’s mobile number was also switched-off and CBI failed in tracking him down. Satish Dagar was given the charge of the investigation after AK Bassi was transferred to Port Blair and CBI No.1 Alok Verma and CBI No.2 Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave.

On Wednesday, while the court was hearing the bail plea filed by Devendra Kumar, the CBI was asked if Kumar’s release will affect the ongoing investigation, without opposing the bail plea, the CBI officer Satish Dagar said that the bail can be given by imposing strict conditions. Later, the court granted bail to Kumar with several conditions. Kumar has been barred from leaving the country without Court’s permission.

