Bassi was first transferred to Port Blair last year in October along with 12 other CBI officials by Rao. However, with former CBI director Alok Verma taking charge for a brief period in January, the order by Rao was quashed

On a petition filed by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi challenging his transfer order to Port Blair by interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the government and Central Bureau of Investigation. Rao, who took charge on October 24 had passed the transfer immediately after he joined the service. Bassi was first transferred to Port Blair last year in October along with 12 other CBI officials by Rao. However, with former CBI director Alok Verma taking charge for a brief period in January, the order by Rao was quashed. As soon as Verma’s brief reinstatement ended, Rao took over and nullified all transfer orders signed by Verma.

In today’s hearing, the top court questioned the Centre for delaying the appointment of a regular CBI director. It asked Attorney General KK Venugopal on why the Centre was taking long in appointing a regular director and said that an interim director cannot continue for more than seven or ten days. In response, the Attorney General said that soon enough a decision related to regular CBI director will be made as the selection committee headed by the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet this evening.

As reported by ANI, the court in its notice issued to CBI and Rao has asked them to be present for the next hearing on February 6 and sought a response related to the matter within six weeks. In his petition, Bassi had alleged that the transfer order against him was intended to implicate him in a false criminal case.

