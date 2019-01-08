The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict on CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma's plea challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of his powers and sending him on indefinite leave. Verma, in his plea, contended that Centre had gone outside its authority and violated legal provisions" put in place to safeguard the position of the CBI director. Apart from Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana was also asked to go on indefinite leave amid a public feud between the 2 CBI officials.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict on CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma’s plea challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of his powers and sending him on indefinite leave. The apex court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph had reserved its order on December 6 after hearing arguments on behalf on Verma, the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others. Two petitions were filed against the Centre’s move, one by Verma and other by NGO Common Cause.

Verma, in his plea, contended that Centre had gone outside its authority and violated legal provisions” put in place to safeguard the position of the CBI director. Apart from Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana was also asked to go on indefinite leave amid a public feud between the 2 CBI officials.

Key players in the CBI vs CBI controversy

On October 15, the CBI booked its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in a case related to corruption involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Interestingly, the move came 2 months after Asthana, second in command in the CBI, wrote to the Cabinet Secretary on 24 August alleging that the businessman Qureshi had paid CBI Director Alok Verma Rs 2 crore to get relief in the case.

The FIR against Asthana was registered by the anti-corruption unit of the CBI, based on claims made in a complaint given by Sathish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Amid the charges and counter-charges, a full central vigilance committee met and decided that both officials need to step aside for a fair probe.

M Nageswara Rao was then appointed as interim CBI director.

