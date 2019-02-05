Demanding action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against Kumar. According to reports, MHA has written a letter to Chief Secretary, West Bengal, asking him to initiate a probe for indisciplined behaviour and violation of service conduct rules as the reason.c

CBI is reported to have constituted a team of 4-5 officers to question Rajeev Kumar in Shillong

After Supreme Court’s nod to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the ongoing investigation into Saradha Chit Fund scam, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against Kumar. According to reports, MHA has written a letter to Chief Secretary, West Bengal, asking him to initiate a probe for indisciplined behaviour and violation of service conduct rules as the reason.

Reports suggest MHA has cited Rajeev Kumar’s presence at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna as a contravention of the provisions of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Meanwhile, the CBI is reported to have constituted a team of 4-5 officers to question Rajeev Kumar in Shillong. DSP rank officer Tathagata Bardhan will lead the questioning.

Earlier in the day, a judge bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan and Justices Deepak Gupta, Sanjiv Khanna directed Rajeev Kumar to make himself available to the CBI for questioning. However, the bench also ruled out the imminent arrest of Kumar while deciding Shillong as the place for questioning.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More