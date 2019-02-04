CBI vs Kolkata Police: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday staged a protest against PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the questioning to Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar by the CBI sleuths in relation to 2 Ponzi schemes. Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Tejaswi Yadav and Sharad Pawar have expressed solidarity to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

CBI vs Kolkata Police: In the fierce contest between Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and Centre, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and NCP head Sharad Pawar expressed solidarity to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister has stagged a protest in central Kolkata against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government saying National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gave instructions to the CBI at the behest of PM to arrest Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in relation to 2 Ponzi schemes.

Backing the West Bengal Chief Minister, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that he spoke to Mamata Banerjee (Mamata-di) and told her that his party is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her in the fight against fascist forces. Rahul Gandhi added that the current scenario in Bengal shows BJP’s unstoppable attacks on Indian institutions.

“The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces,” Mr Gandhi tweeted. If the reports are to be believed, opposition leaders may visit Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal today to show the unity of opposition against the Narendra Modi government.

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

The reports say that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who headed a SITeam investigation of the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scams in 2013, was approached by the CBI sleuths to help the probe after several documents allegedly went missing. He has received several summon for questioning. The reports added that the CBI officers went to Rajeev Kumar’s residence to arrest him.

