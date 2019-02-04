CBI vs Kolkata Police: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the protest staged by TMC chief in Kolkata on Sunday. The CPI leader said TMC's protest is a drama orchestrated by BJP.

CBI vs Kolkata Police: Sitaram Yechury, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, on Sunday lashed out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the uproar going on in Kolkata. The CPI leader called the Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna (protest) as a drama against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) actions, plotted by BJP.

Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said, that the corruption cases against TMC government in a chit fund scam have been public for years but Narendra Modi government chose to stay silent as the top mastermind of the scam joined the BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt.

This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so. (2/2) https://t.co/m2vvHMYtEp — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2019

Sitaram Yechury said that CPIM will continue to stand against the regimes. He added that this drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle. He also alleged that both the parties are just trying to cover the corrupts.

“The Communist Party of India Marxist has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so,” Yechury said.

On Sunday, West Bengal CM staged a protest in central Kolkata after CBI sleuths reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to grill him on ponzi scam cases. The CBI officers had approached the Kolkata police chief to investigate the missing documents in the 2013 Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scams.

Later, the Kolkata police reportedly detaining the CBI officers from the spot, after which, the CBI’s interim chief, M Nageswara Rao lashed out at the West Bengal government and accused them of obstructing probe, which was ordered by the court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More