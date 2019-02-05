The TMC workers and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supporters who gather to support her sit-in protest in Kolkata, coined and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of TMC workers reiterated Modi Bharat Chodo, Modi Bharat Chodo slogans in support of Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker on Tuesday, during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s address in Kolkata, coined and chanted the slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of TMC workers gathered at the Central Kolkata reiterated Modi Bharat Chodo, Modi Bharat Chodo slogans. The TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was addressing thousand of her supporters outside the residence of top cop Rajeev Kumar, where she has been sitting on a protest. Today the Supreme Court directed the Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar to join the CBI probe after hearing the CBI’s plea against Kolkata Police and West Bengal government.

The 3-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Justice Sanjeev Khanna today heard the CBI’s plea and ordered the investigating agency to continue the probe in the Sardha Chit and Ross Valley Chit fund scam. The Apex court made it clear that the no arrests will be done.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More