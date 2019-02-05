West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening finally called off her sit-in protest against the Centre over the alleged misuse of CBI and a plot by the Modi-Shah duo to stage a "coup" in the state. While addressing media, Mamata said that the Save the Constitution dharna was a victory for the democracy, while adding that now she will take up the issue in Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was also present at the dais when she announced to end her dharna. She reiterated the Opposition’s charge that every democratic institution in the country is under attack in PM Modi’s regime. Banerjee further said she is not pleading for Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, but millions of people of this country.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said dissent views in the country are being attacked under PM Modi’s regime, but united Opposition will take every possible step to protect to save democracy and federal structure of this country.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI in Meghalaya’s Shillong and cooperate with the investigation into chit fund scams. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police top cop Rajeev Kumar has sought an appointment with the newly appointed CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla.

Home Ministry has written to West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate action against Kolkata Police Commissioner for sitting on a dharna with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

We are calling off the #SaveIndiaSaveDemocracy dharna at Metro channel today but our protest will continue at Delhi next week: @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/1pgrIYAn1D — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: They (Central govt) want to control all the agencies including the state agencies also? PM you resign from Delhi and go back to Gujarat. One man govt, one party government is there. pic.twitter.com/RckwAR0uUE — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

