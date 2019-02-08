A day before the questioning of Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam, the Kolkata police raided 2 firms allegedly linked to former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao. Though the police clarified that it was only an examination, the move is widely being seen as a response to CBI trying to arrest Rajeev Kumar on Sunday.

A day before the questioning of Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam, the Kolkata police raided 2 firms allegedly linked to former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao. Though the police clarified that it was only an examination, the move is widely being seen as a response to CBI trying to arrest Rajeev Kumar on Sunday.

The company that is being probed is Angela Mercantiles Pvt Ltd, the raid was carried out at 2 of its offices, one in Kolkata and the other in Salt Lake City. According to reports, the raids have been carried out after a complaint was filed at the Bowbazar Police Station.

Former interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao issues a press statement, refuting any link with M/s Angela Mercantile Pvt Ltd which is being raided by Kolkata Police today. pic.twitter.com/g9RfW3Yl4c — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

There were reports that this company was owned by Nageswara Rao’s wife Mannem Sandhya, however, the former interim CBI chief issued a statement to deny the ownership of the company and explained the financial transaction that took place with the company.

Reports suggest the police are looking at 3 transactions that involve Nageswara Rao, first a Rs 25 lakh taken as a loan by Rao’s wife from the company in 2011-12, second a Rs 1.5 crore paid to the company in 2012-13 and last Rs 14 lakh paid as salary to Rao’s daughter.

