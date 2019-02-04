Hearing the contempt petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government and its state police, Supreme Court said that it will hear the matter on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. On the CBI's contention that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar destroyed evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to give evidence for the same.

In the brief period of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing CBI said that CBI team was arrested and kept in custody, obstructing the investigation into the involvement of Kumar in the case. In the plea filed by the CBI, the investigating agency sought directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the investigation.

While CJI Ranjan Gogoi observed that there was no proof of tampering with evidence in the investigation agency’s plea, he asked the CBI to provide proof tomorrow when the hearing commences. However, in a strongly worded statement, Gogoi said that “If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret.”

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee is staying put at dharna site with various opposition parties extending support to her. To express solidarity Akhliesh Yadav has sent Kiranmay Nanda, a leader of Samajwadi Party, who reached the dharna mancha around 10 am.

