CBSE 10th class datesheet: Central Board of Secondary Education recently released their datesheet for the classes 10th and 12th last night on their official website @ cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 12th class Board Exams will be conducted from February 15 whereas, for CBSE Class 10th, the board examinations will begin from February 21. Students and parents are suggested to check the CBSE Board Exam Date sheet. This year CBSE has made certain changes in regard to the date sheet. The changes are as such listed below:

Exam Date Sheet 2019 – important Changes

1. Central Board of Secondary Education has released their official date sheet sooner than ever before. Last year the date sheet was released in the month of January. After a gap of about 4 years, CBSE has released their date sheet in December.

2. The CBSE board examinations, as intimated by CBSE beforehand, will commence from February instead of March. However, the February examinations are for vocational subjects. Core subjects like Science, Social science, Mathematics, English, Hindi, etc. would be held in the month of March.

3. Moreover, this year CBSE has made the timetable in such a manner that examinations take place one after another.

CBSE 10th Board examination 2019 Date sheet

March 2, 2019: Information Technology, Saturday

March 5, 2019: Urdu, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, etc, Tuesday

March 7, 2019: Mathematics, Thursday

March 9, 2019: Kannada, Arabic, French, etc, Saturday

March 13, 2019: Science Theory/ Science without practical, Wednesday

March 16, 2019: Sanskrit, Saturday

March 19, 2019: Hindi course A and B, Tuesday

March 23, 2019: English communication, English Literature and English Language, Saturday

March 25, 2019: Home science, Monday

March 27, 2019: Foundation of IT, Info and comm Tech, Wednesday

March 29, 2019: Social science, Friday

Students are advised to go through the official website and check the subject code, and the date sheet. Results for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be announced in the first week of June. NewsX wishes all the students best of luck for their examination.

