Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the remaining class 10th and 12 exams at over 15,000 centres across the country. The decision comes in a bid to maintain social distancing at schools during the exams to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“CBSE has granted students the opportunity to give exams at their schools. CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15,000 centers across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres,” Pokhriyal said in a tweet. Earlier, the Union Minister had announced that the remaining exams of 10th and 12th CBSE classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student’s respective schools.

The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 while in northeast Delhi, class 10th exams were postponed due to violence.

CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' pic.twitter.com/JW2Oxagr40 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

A CBSE official also spoke to ANI on the same and said that “the schools have been asked to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will also ensure social distancing between the students during the exams.” The pending board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The students can visit the official website of CBSE– cbse.nic.in — to get more updates about the remaining exams. Instead of 41 pending papers, CBSE will conduct only 29 papers which include six of Class 10 exams for North East Delhi and 12 subjects of Class 12 and 12 for North East Delhi Intermediate students.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App