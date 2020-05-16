Central Board of Secondary Education will release the datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10 and 12 on May 18, Monday.

Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the datesheet for remaining class 10 and 12 board exams on May 18. Earlier, Ministry of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal informed the students about the datesheet to be releasing today, but due to some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams, the schedule will now be releasing on May 18, Monday. According to the earlier reports, the board exams will be conducted between July 1 to July 15, 2020. Further, the board also informed the students that the datesheet which is currently circulating on social media is fake and no one should believe it.

The students are advised to visit the official website of CBSE for any official information or updates about the exams. The evaluation process of the exams which has already been conducted has started and the board has revealed that the students should be prepared as the exams can also be conducted on weekends so that the 12th class students can apply for entrance exams as well.

The subjects for which the exams will be conducted for class 12th are Business Studies, Home Science, Geography, Hindi Core and Elective and Sociology. Further, subjects like Information Practice Old, Bio-Technology, Information Practice New Syllabus, Computer Science, Information Technology and IT are also left.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Datesheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be released today at 5.00 pm: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iB7ejLjYY9 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

For class 10th only the students of North East Delhi will be giving the exams within the aforementioned dates. Not just this, the Board will also be giving a second chance to the students of 9th and 11th who failed in the examinations. The board has instructed the schools to conduct online or offline exams to give them admission in the next class.

