CBSE class 10, 12 pending exams: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting with the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asked to promote class X and XII students of the CBSE on the basis of internal assessment.

CBSE class 10, 12 pending exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The entire syllabus for the next academic year should be curtailed by 30 per cent. The JEE and NEET exams should also be held on the basis of the curtailed syllabus,” Sisodia further said. He also said that his government wants MHRD’s assistance to get Doordarshan and AIR FM airtime for the live broadcasting of classes by Delhi government teachers.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner, the Delhi government today launched the delhifightscorona.in website.

Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank interacted with Education Ministers&Secretaries from various states today through video conference today&thanked them for their work in field of education&assured them that Ministry will extend its full support to fight against COVID. pic.twitter.com/ySgWMtfSoQ — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The website will now offer a single-window to everyone wishing to access COVID-19 related information of the National Capital. This website has 5 broad sections which include Containment Zones, Testing Facilities, Key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

To augment Mid-day meal program, HRD Minster announced that in wake of #COVID19,annual central allocation of cooking cost (for procurement of pulses, vegetable, oil, spices&fuel) under Mid Day Meal Scheme is enhanced to Rs. 8100 crore from Rs 7,300 crore (an increment of 10.99%). — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Reports said, that shoon the center will announce Rs 14,750 crore to the state governments to boost the education sector. Including Rs 6,200 crore unused fund from the previous year. On Tuesday, the state governments and the center decided to provide meals to over 100 million students as a mid-day meal during summer vacation, focusing more on rural India.

आज केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकासमंत्री श्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक जी के साथ देश के अन्य शिक्षामंत्रियों की चर्चा में शामिल होकर दिल्ली की तरफ़ से निम्न मुद्दे रखे –

1/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

The decision will be taken into effect with an aim to support rural families who are currently bearing the brunt of coronavirus pandemic. However, the schools are shut down, so the cooking cost and grocery will be distributed among each student.

3. दिल्ली सरकार ने दूरदर्शन और AIR FM पर रोज़ाना तीन तीन घंटे के समय की माँग की है ताकि दिल्ली सरकार के शिक्षक सभी बच्चों के लिए onair क्लास चला सकें.

4/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

2. अगले वर्ष के लिए समूचे पाठ्यक्रम में कम से कम 30% की कमी की जाए और JEE, NEET तथा अन्य उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों की प्रवेश परीक्षाएँ भी कम किए गए पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर ही ली जाएँ.

3/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App