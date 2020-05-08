CBSE to conduct remaining board exams from July 1 to July 15. Union HRD Minister clarifies that the exams will be held only for 29 subjects. Final Notice to be shared by CBSE by next week.

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct class 10 to 12 board exams from July 1 to July 15 after a long delay. The results are expected to be out in August. The last exam of CBSE was held on March 18, post to which, all the examinations were postponed due to nationwide lockdown. The education board has decided to conduct exams for only 29 subjects so that the evaluation process can be completed on time and the students can apply for admission in colleges.

Further, CBSE has also scheduled the examination in the first two weeks as an attempt to conduct the exams before the entrance tests of JEE and NEET. The engineering entrance examination (JEE Main) is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23 and the medical entrance exams (NEET) will be conducted on July 26.

The students can note that the detailed date sheet has not been released. Union HRD has just released a time frame for the examinations to make the students aware. The detailed date sheet is expected to be out soon by CBSE on the official website. Reports reveal that no exams would be conducted for class 10th except the students of North East Delhi. A total of 12 exams of class 12th are pending as per reports.

Parents and students are advised to be ready for a packed schedule as CBSE is expected to conduct the examinations on weekends as well to make up for the lost time. It is expected that the remaining exams will be conducted in a quick process and will be concluded in a short duration. The final notice will be out by CBSE by next week.

