CBSE class 10 result was announced on CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in. Its the result date and how can twitterati's keep calm? Take a look at the hilarious reactions of Twitter users on students scoring 99 per cent in the cbse examination.

CBSE class 10 results were declared on May 29 at the official website of cbse i.e. cbse.nic.in. This year again girls outperformed boys by scoring 88.67 pass percentage while the boys bagged 86.7 pass percentage. The list of toppers includes Prakhar Mittal from DPS, Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Cochin. From candidates being called Aliens to Dad’s reaction on the result day, Twitterati’s reactions are hilarious. Take a look at some of the funniest Twitter reactions.

“When CBSE Class 12th Results Were Announced, Kejriwal And Sisodia Spend Whole Day Taking Credit As If They Studied Whole Night & Gave Exams On Students’ Behalf Themselves. When Class 10th Results Declare Delhi Region As Worst Performer, They’ve Gone Mute.”

CBSE class 10 result is coming today, in other words ‘’Temples’ are having an unaccountable number of young crowd’’. 😂😂#CBSE10Thresult — Vaibhav Jain (@_VaibhavJain) May 29, 2018

You don't need enemies when you have family #CBSE10THResult2018 pic.twitter.com/1cyhFetWUV — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 29, 2018

“Sachin’s Record:

Centuries – 100

Education – wait… did he appear for boards this time?

#CBSE10THResult2018″

Mohalla aunties when they heard that 10th results are out#CBSE10THResult2018 pic.twitter.com/Y39TRtyOKK — Prakhar (@prakharshubham) May 29, 2018

“When relatives visited at home exactly on result day.

Class 10 students: Aa gye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne”

Fathers today after seeing their sons' #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/lNJzRjribH — Reverend Father Kanatunga (@Kanatunga) May 28, 2017

“Patanjali SIM becomes first sim in universe to automatically block relatives calls on results day.”

When u score 90% and pados wali aunty k beta has scored 95% and she tries to rub it in #cbseresult2017 pic.twitter.com/VOHLUhWl9r — the sheriff 👮🏻‍♀️ (@sheriff_eye) May 28, 2017

Congrts everyone…Now u accured a Certificate to verify your date of birth Enjoy 😂 Life#CBSE10THResult2018 — Sir Ravindar Jadeja (@sirjadejjaa) May 29, 2018

What is happening in some families right now:#CBSE10THResult2018 pic.twitter.com/KNeUOdoJtb — Aashiश (@aashishjoshi00) May 29, 2018

The students can check their result on CBSE’s official website i.e www.cbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of the male candidates this year has been recorded to be 88.67% while that of the female candidates is 85.32%.

Anushka Panda of Suncity, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad have scored 489 out of 500 while Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV Dhanpur, Orissa have bagged 484 out of 500 in class 10 cbse result. 3480 differently-abled candidates passed out of 3760 students who appeared for the examination. A total number of differently-abled candidates who scored 95 per cent are 21 while 135 candidates have bagged 90% in the cbse class 10 result.

