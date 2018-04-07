Delhi police crime branch on Saturday arrested 3 people from Himachal Pradesh in allegation for leaking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Economics paper. Sources have reported that 3 men who are arrested by Delhi police include a teacher, clerk and support staff. Delhi police is still investigating the paper leak matter and CBSE class 12 Economics re-test for is scheduled for April 25.

Delhi police crime branch on Saturday arrested 3 people from Himachal Pradesh in allegation for leaking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Economics paper. The question paper was leaked out a month ago and exam was re-conducted by the board. Sources have reported that 3 men who are arrested by Delhi police include a teacher, clerk and support staff. “3, including a teacher, clerk & support staff, arrested from Himachal Pradesh over the leak of XII class Economics paper which was leaked in handwritten form,” reports ANI.

The accuses are identified as Centre superintendent Rakesh, clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, says Delhi Delhi Police. Delhi police is still investigating the paper leak matter and CBSE class 12 Economics re-test for is scheduled for April 25.

Earlier, Class 10 Maths paper was also allegedly leaked out but after a huge protest, CBSE announced that they will not take a re-test. The CBSE has reportedly said that it will not be conducting the re-exams. CBSE had stated that it would be holding re-exams for Class 10 mathematics course after the paper was leaked. The decision by the CBSE includes Delhi-NCR and Haryana, the two regions where the leak of examination paper reportedly took place. Reports suggest that the decision of not holding re-exams came in after a thorough analysis of the answer sheets. The authorities said that the answers showed no specific trends proving that the leak had not impacted the answers.

The official statement by the CBSE is expected to be made public later in the day. The Class 10 CBSE maths exams were held on March 28. According to TOI, the CBSE will be conducting a rigorous analysis of answer sheets that would help them figure out the papers where the leaks took place. However, there was no relief to the Class 12 students who are said to be appearing for the re-examination of Economics paper on April 25. On Sunday, Delhi Police had arrested three people including two teachers.

