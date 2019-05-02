CBSE class 12 board result 2019: Hansika Shukla, who scored an absolute 100 on 100 in History, Political Science, Psychology and Hindustani vocals, has only one regret scoring 99 marks in English. Making her parents, teachers and her school proud, let's take a look at what is secret to scoring 98.05%.

CBSE class 12 board result 2019: Hansika Shukla who has topped class 12 CBSE examination 2019 says she couldn’t believe when her mom called her to congratulate her for having topped CBSE class 12th examination. In an interview with leading daily, Hansika a student from DPS Ghaziabad said that she was at home when the result was declared and I was very nervous to even open my result.

Hansika is a student from Humanities background who has scored 100 marks in History, political science, psychology, and Hindustan Vocals and 99 marks in English. She further on said that she has not taken any coaching classes and the marks are on the basis of her self-study only. The class 12 topper now wants to pursue her bachelors in Psychology and later on wants to join the Indian Foreign Services.

She said that Psychology is my passion and I want to follow it. As far as my career is concerned I want to serve my country and join IFS as I am fascinated with the dynamics of foreign affairs.

Hansika said that her parents have been her biggest support, they kept her motivated and focussed at all times. Hansika’s mother is an associate professor at a college in Ghaziabad, her father works as a secretary in the Rajya Sabha. Furthermore, When asked about what did she do when bored, Hansika said that she isn’t into social media and that whenever she felt bored she used to just listen to songs. She said- I listen to classical music and a little bit of Bollywood and English songs to relax at times.

