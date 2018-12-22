CBSE CTET 2018 answer keys release date and time declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education is about to release the CTET answer keys by the end of next week. The answer keys would be available on the official website of CBSE board "ctet.nic.in". All the candidates are requested to keep the check on the website till the next week.

CBSE CTET 2018 answer keys release date and time declared: There is an important notification for the aspirants who are preparing for CBSE CTET 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education is about to release the CTET answer keys by the end of next week. The answer keys would be available on the official website of CBSE board “ctet.nic.in”. All the candidates are requested to keep the check on the website till the next week.

‘We are planning to release CTET 2018 answer keys by next week. A detail notification regarding the declaration date of the answer keys is expected to be available on the official website by Friday, December 21,” said CTET director Anurag Tripathi.

Steps for checking the answer keys of CBSE CTET 2018:

1. Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the answer key link on the home page

3. Enter the details required to enter the portal

4. The answer keys would appear on the screen

A total of 17 lakh candidates appeared for CTET exam this year per cent which 58 percent were female aspirants, 107- differently abled and 199- transgender. The exam was held on December 9, 2018.

The candidates can download the result through app by entering the login credentials which would be sent to the registered mobile no. of aspirants. From this time candidates will get their certificates in the digital form “Saving of a huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and large-scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE’s commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,” said the director.

