In a major development in the CBSE papers leak case, the board on Sunday suspended one of its official KS Rana after he was found guilty of being found lax in supervising the examination centre from where the paper was leaked. The development comes after Delhi Police arrested three people accused of leaking the Economics paper of Class XII.

Hours after the Delhi Police arrested three people accused in the CBSE papers leaks, the board has suspended one of its officials on the orders of the HRD Ministry. The officer has been suspended with an immediate effect in relation to the leak of class XII Economics paper, confirmed the HRD Ministry. CBSE officer KS Rana was found lax in supervising the examination centre from where the paper was leaked. He is the first CBSE officer to be acted against by the board after the leak created turmoil across the nation.

A probe into the exam paper leak was initiated by the CBSE last week. An enquiry has also been ordered in the case with Rana becoming the first one to be grilled. He was supervising examination centre (0859) in Delhi from where the Eco paper went viral. “On the direction of HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended KS Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted,” Secretary HRD Ministry Anil Swarup told ANI.

Anil Swarup in his tweet mentioned about the suspension while confirming the other two arrest made by Delhi Police which led to the revelations resulting in Rana’s suspension. “Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision,” the Education Secretary tweeted.

ALSO READ: JNU student who charged Delhi Police of molestation faces arrest

The Economics exam of Class XII was cancelled by the CBSE on March 28 along with Class X Mathematics paper following reports of paper leaks. Later the Board announced that the Maths exam will be conducted only in the Delhi NCR area while the Eco exam will be held across the country. So far more than 50 students and a number of teachers including the admins of at least 10 whatsapp groups have been questioned by the Delhi Police.

ALSO READ: CBSE paper leak: All 3 accused sent to police custody by Karkardooma court

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App