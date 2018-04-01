Delhi's Karkardooma court on Sunday sent 3 accused to police custody for 2 days in relation to CBSE paper leak case. The accused are identified as Rishabh and Rohit who works in private school and 1 coaching center tutor as Touqeer. After the Court’s decision, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner crime branch briefed reporters about the CBSE paper leak case and informed that police will interrogate and question them for next 2 days.

After the Court’s decision, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner crime branch briefed reporters about the CBSE paper leak case. “2 teachers and 1 tutor were arrested. Police custody remand of all three has been taken, they will be questioned,” said Delhi Police Joint CP Crime Branch. The accused were produced in court on Sunday afternoon and the court granted remand and interrogation for next 2 days.

Delhi's Karkardooma court sends three accused arrested in #CBSEPaperLeak case to two days police custody. — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

Two teachers and a tutor were arrested. Police custody remand of all three has been taken, they will be questioned: Delhi Police Joint CP Crime Branch on #CBSEPaperLeak case pic.twitter.com/mRs6Tvfj2A — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

“The teachers have revealed that the paper was leaked at 9 am in printed form on the day of the examination,” said Delhi police. Special commissioner R P Upadhyay and joint commissioner Alok Kumar have confirmed the arresting. The arresting came out as result of the hours-long grilling by crime branch officials with school 1 principal and 6 teachers of 3 different schools of Delhi. CBSE has already announced for class 12 Economics re-test which will schedule for April 25 and Class 10 Maths paper will be held in July and the date will be announced shortly.

