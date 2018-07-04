The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested principal of Mother Khazani Convent School in Bawana in connection with the CBSE paper leak case. Earlier, two teachers of the same school and were arrested for leaking CBSE question papers.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested principal of Mother Khazani Convent School in Bawana in connection with the CBSE paper leak case. Earlier, two teachers of the same school were arrested for leaking CBSE question papers. Speaking on the matter, Deputy Police Commissioner G Ram Gopal Naik said that the police have arrested the principal of a Bawana school. The police further said that principal was involved in CBSE paper leak case. At least two modules were involved in CBSE paper leak case.

In the CBSE paper leak case, along with class 12th economics paper, class 10th mathematics paper had surfaced on social media before the scheduled examination. Earlier, police had arrested six people, including a woman, from Una in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ: CM Kejriwal vs L-G Anil Baijal: Here’s what all neta log said about Delhi power tussle verdict

In the probe, Delhi police team investigating the matter has found that both teachers of Bawana school had clicked photographs of the class 12th economics paper and sent it to other accused Tauqeer, who is a private tuition teacher and was arrested by police earlier. After receiving papers, Tauqeer circulated the paper among his students through WhatsApp, hours before the scheduled examination.

In the paper leak case, two cases were registered by the national capital police. The first case was related to the leak of economics paper, which was held on March 26 and another case was filed on March 28, related to the leak of mathematics paper.

After the leak, the CBSE announced re-conduct of the economics exam on April 25, however, CBSE decided to not hold the class 10th mathematics paper, saying that the examination was largely an internal segment of the school education system.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More