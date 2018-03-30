The crime branch has sought a reply from Google over the email that was sent to the CBSE chairperson. In another update, the crime branch has hacked 10 WhatsApp groups, each with 50-60 members, who have either sourced or linked the question papers. While Section 144 was imposed near Prakash Javadekar's residence on Kushak road, there was no stopping for the students protesting against the CBSE.

On March 28, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) won headline-grabbing attention over the leak of Class 10 maths exam and Class 12 economics papers. As nearly two million students are preparing for the re-examination, the board is likely to announce the new date sheet by next week. Reports said the crime branch has sought a reply from Google over the email that was sent to the CBSE chairperson. In another update, the crime branch has hacked 10 WhatsApp groups, each with 50-60 members, who have either sourced or linked the question papers. There were 25 people, including 11 school students and seven first-year college students who were questioned by the police. It was the first time that the CBSE’s exam in-charge was questioned, for hours.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar shared his views about the CBSE paper leak at Smart India Hackathon2018 in Delhi. Sources have reportedly said that the coping of the question papers was done before it reached the centre and the bribe was paid to the lower level staff through digital money. PayTm was used as the payment method for the bribes, said the source. Earlier, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questions government over the accountability for their wrongdoings. While addressing a presser, Sibal said, #CBSEPaperLeak is not the only paper leak. The #SSCscam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?

While Section 144 was imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence on Kushak road, there was no stopping for the students protesting against the CBSE. A First Information Report (FIR) stated that the CBSE knew about the breach but did not take any action. The report revealed that the board received an email at 1:40am on March 28, with 12 images of the question papers that were handwritten. The board had nine-hours to act but nothing was done until the exam was over.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray slammed the government by stating the paper leak incident as a failure for the government. Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying PM will now write another book for stress relief for the students and parents after running their lives. Since the paper leak, the authorities claimed that are looking into the matter and will take strict action against those who were involved in the crime.

