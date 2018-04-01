In the row of investigation for CBSE paper leak case, Delhi police arrested 2 school teachers and 1 coaching center owner on Sunday. As per police reports, the teachers have been identified as Rishabh and Rohit who are working with a school in Bawana and the tuition center owner as Tauqeer. The police has taken suspects into custody for involvement in circulating the question paper through WhatsApp.

Delhi police arrested 2 school teachers and 1 coaching center owner on Sunday in relation to CBSE paper leak case. The police has taken suspects into custody for involvement in circulating the question paper through WhatsApp. As per police reports, the teachers have been identified as Rishabh and Rohit who are working with a school in Bawana and the tuition center owner as Tauqeer. The accused will be produced in court on Sunday afternoon and police will demand the court for remand and interrogation.

“The teachers have revealed that the paper was leaked at 9 am in printed form on the day of the examination,” said Delhi police. Special commissioner R P Upadhyay and joint commissioner Alok Kumar have confirmed the arresting. The arresting came out as result of the hours-long grilling by crime branch officials with school 1 principal and 6 teachers of 3 different schools of Delhi.

#UPDATE: Delhi Police says 2 teachers & a coaching centre owner were arrested over XII class #PaperLeak, the teachers clicked photos of paper at 9;15am & passed it to coaching centre owner, who passed it to students.Paper was also leaked in handwritten form, for which probe is on — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

Following the leak of question papers for the Central Board of Secondary Education of Class 12 Economics paper and Class 10 Mathematics paper, Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education, and Literacy Department, on Friday said that a re-examination of economics would be held nationwide on April 25. The re-examination of Class 10 mathematics will not take place, except possibly in Delhi/NCR and Haryana, he said.

Speaking to Newsx, Anil Swarup, said, “For Class 10 examinations, we are examining the details of Haryana and Delhi to ascertain whether there has been an impact of the leak, we admit that there has been a leak, we will take a call within 15 days as to whether there is a need to take examination in Delhi. A decision to the effect has not yet been taken. We are examining all the details which are provided to us, if necessary then the examination will be held in July.”

