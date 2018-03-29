As the Central Board of Secondary Education examination leaks hogged headlines on Wednesday, March 27, latest development illustrates that they aware of the paper leak, the examination controller of CBSE did alert all the centres about the matter on March 4. They initially denied the paper leak. Meanwhile, political parties were quick to slam each other over the recent leak of SSC and CBSE papers.

In the wake of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination paper leak, as per sources, CBSE was aware of the paper leak, the examination controller of CBSE did alert all the centres about the matter on March 4. They initially denied the paper leak. However, it was the internal decision to submit a complaint on the 23rd of March by the director. Initial probe has suggested the involvement of a person running a coaching Centre, it also suggested the involvement of a student which is being investigated.

A move that startled several students and parents, as the Central Board of Secondary Education, announced to re-conduct the examinations for Economics of Class 12 and Mathematics of Class 10 across the country, “taking congnizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported.” New dates for the 2 examinations will be announced within a week. As the CBSE paper leak hogged headlines on Wednesday, political parties were quick to blame each other for the mishap.

On Wednesday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said those involved in the paper leak will soon face punitive measures, assuring both parents and students. Meanwhile, Political parties were quick to throw barbs at reach in other over the matter. The Congress party was quick to slam Narendra Modi government over the recent incidents of SSC and CBSE board paper leaks, saying the current ruling regime should be renamed as “paper leak government.”

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on the same day lashed out at the Central government for the leakage of various papers and the announcement of Karnataka elections 2018 before the Election Commission. Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, said that the Modi government has become a “leakage government”. The saffron party was also embroiled after its IT cell chief, Amit Malviya tweeted the date of Karnataka assembly elections on Tuesday even before the Election Commission announced them.

