CBSE Reiterates 'No Change' In Class 3 To 6 Existing Curriculum

The CBSE has confirmed that the curriculum and textbooks for all classes, except for grades 3 and 6, will remain unchanged for the upcoming academic year. They have issued a new notice instructing all CBSE-affiliated schools to use the same textbooks as they did in the previous year (2023-24).

“The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed CBSE through a letter dated 18.03.2024 that new syllabi and textbooks for Grades 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released. Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023. Additionally, a bridge course for class 6 and concise guidelines for class 3 is being developed by NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE 2023,” the board said.

“There will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25, commencing from 1st April 2024,” the board further stated.

The board also stated that it will provide yearly plans for classes 9 to 12. These plans will include what students should learn, the topics for exams, how teachers should teach, and how to evaluate students.

All these plans are based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which CBSE has adopted.

CBSE also told schools to follow the recommendations in NCF-SE-2023. This means they should follow the guidelines about what to teach, how to teach it, how to test students, and other important areas that the Board will tell them about.