Students who are not satisfied with the marking through this evaluation process have an option to appear for physical examination and improve their marks which would be held once the situation improves.

Keeping the anxiety of the anxiety of Class 12th students and warding off their plight, the Supreme Court on Thursday announced that the results of Class 12th would be announced on July 31. Along with it, the Supreme Court laid down the assessment process in place of the conventional exam pattern.

On June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12th CBSE Board Exams taking into account how things were panning out due to the pandemic. The students were elated with the decision, but the anxiety about the evaluation process followed. The Supreme Court gave a thought-through evaluation process along with the result date.

Also Read: Satellite images expose China’s airpower expansion, what is Xi planning?

The evaluation process will involve 30% weightage of marks in best three of five subjects in class 10th, 30% weightage of marks in best three of five subjects in class 11th, and 40% weightage of class 12th. In addition, for class 12th, the marks obtained by the student in unit tests, assignments, and practicals will be considered. Since different schools adopt different marking mechanisms, a moderation committee will look over and inspect, as suggested by the Attorney General of India, K.K. Venugopal. The moderation committee will make sure that all students and schools are on an even platform.

There will also be a result committee appointed to look over the marks of the students obtained in all three standards, i.e., 10th, 11th, and 12th, since many schools tend to mark their students leniently to raise the average performance. Furthermore, to make things as transparent and balanced as possible, the students’ performance history will also be taken into consideration to formulate the final result.

Students who are not satisfied with the marking through this evaluation process have an option to appear for physical examination and improve their marks which would be held once the situation improves.

The reaction from the students is a mixed bag of relief and tension. Many believe that considering the marks of class 11 will decrease their overall marks. Class 12th Exams or known in the country as “BOARDS” are pivotal for the future of the students as it acts as a pass for them to enter prestigious institutes of the country.