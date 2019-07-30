Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha has been missing since yesterday which has led many suspect suicide after he was last found near a river. In a letter written to the Board of Directors, he said that law should convict him for wrongs and that none of the other members should be blamed.

Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha who has been missing from Mangaluru since yesterday was last seen near the Ullal bridge over the Netravati River. Apparently, he has committed suicide as can be suspected from the letter he wrote to the CCD Board of Directors on July 27. In the letter, he has written that he failed to create the right profitable business model and that he was sorry to let down all the people who had trusted him.

Taking responsibility of the CCD’s financial transactions that nobody was aware of he wrote he would request everyone to be strong and to continue working with new management.

Holding himself responsible for all mistakes, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister took the entire blams and said his team, auditors and senior management were totally unaware of his transactions. He also said that the law should convict him and he should be held responsible for all the misdeeds.

Siddhartha reportedly asked his driver Basavaraj Patil to stop the car and jumped off the bridge near Mangalore. Senthil Sasikant Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, told reporters when Siddhartha did not return even after two hours, Patil called him on his phone but it was switched off. Unoccupied, the beleaguered driver then approached the police and lodged a missing complaint and informed Siddhartha’s son and informed him about the incident. Patil has been driving for the businessman for three years, reports said.

The 55-year-old entrepreneur has mentioned that he was under mounting pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing him to buy back shares, and he failed to create the right profitable business model for his company. In the letter, Siddhartha wrote that he was very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in him. He had borrowed a huge amount of money from a friend to complete a transaction six months ago.

The CCD founder has also mentioned that a former Income tax official, who had attached the company’s shares on two occasions and blocked business deals, harassed him. Meanwhile, the Mangaluru Police have launched hectic search operations near the 1-km-long bridge to locate Siddhartha while divers are scanning the river. Inflatable boats are being used in the search operation. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said they are also verifying Siddhartha’s call record.

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid a visit to SM Krishna this morning. Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar and BL Shankar also visited him.

