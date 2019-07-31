CCD owner VG Siddhartha death: The autopsy of Cafe Coffee Day over and his last rites will be held in Chikkenahalli a village in Ramanagara district of Karnataka later in the day.

CCD owner VG Siddhartha death: Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, who went missing on Monday evening, was found dead in the Netravati river today, July 31, 2019. His body was recovered near Mangaluru’s Hoige Bazaar by a fisherman. The body was then soon sent to Wenlock government hospital for post-mortem. It has been reported that Siddhartha’s autopsy has been concluded and his body is being moved to the family coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru. Reports said that the mortal remains will be kept for public display to pay homage at ABC office in Chikkamagaluru from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. His last rites will be performed in Chikkenahalli village in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The 36-hour-long mystery over the Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha’s disappearance ended after his body was at around 6:30 am by a couple of fishermen. The fishermen were preparing their country boat for the day’s fishing trip. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the Cafe Coffee Day stores across India will remain shut over the death of Siddhartha.

Siddhartha’s death also triggered a ruckus in the Lok Sabha after the Opposition attacked the Centre over the alleged harassment by Income Tax officials which led to the Cafe Coffee Day owner’s death. Earlier in the morning, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved Adjournment Motion Notice in the lower house of Parliament.

In a letter allegedly written by Siddhartha, the tycoon has apologised for letting down his employees. He cited pressure from private equity investors and harassment by tax authorities as to the reason for his death.

