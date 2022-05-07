Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) issued a resolution on Friday opposing the World Health Organization's (WHO) estimates of 4.7 million COVID-19 fatalities in India

WHO issue of COVID-19 deaths was discussed during the 14th Central Council of Health and Family Welfare Conference (CCHFW) in Kevadia, Gujarat, which was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The resolution was passed by around 20 health ministers who were present at the CCHFW.

According to reports, “The CCHFW passed a resolution on WHO’s modelling projections, as the Council is “very dissatisfied and troubled” with WHO modelling, which is based on very high estimates of excess mortality in India during the pandemic.”

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singhla told ANI that the resolution was passed in opposition to WHO.

However, Singhla said “The resolution was passed against WHO, which lied about the pandemic’s numbers. They haven’t employed good mathematics; our system for estimating deaths and births is extremely robust. This issue has been highly denounced by us.”

K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Health Minister, stated, “This resolution was passed unanimously by all of the Health Ministers in attendance. We stick to our numbers because, for many years, this has been the standard procedure and statistics in India; every death in the country has been scientifically recorded.”

According to the WHO research, COVID-19 is likely to have killed over 4.7 million individuals in India.

India has expressed strong opposition to the WHO’s use of mathematical models to predict coronavirus excess mortality figures, claiming that actual data is available.

Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said on Thursday that the country has a systemic data pool and that it no longer needs to rely on “modelling, extrapolations, and press reports” to determine COVID-related death.

Furthermore, Bhargava enquired, “Will it be a COVID death if someone tests positive today and dies two weeks later? Will it be COVID death if someone dies two or six months after developing the disease?”