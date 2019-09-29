CCRAS Recruitment 2019: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has invited application for the recruitment to post of Group A, Group B and Group C.

All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). All the candidates are requested to apply for the recruitment to the posts before the last date of submitting the application which is October 31, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 186 vacancies are to be filled including the Group A, Group B and the Group C posts.

Important dates for CCRAS Recruitment 2019:

First date fo application: October 1, 2019

Last date of online application: October 31, 2019

Vacancy details for CCRAS Recruitment 2019:

Total vacancy: 186 vacancies

Group A: 56 vacancies

Group B: 79 vacancies

Group C: 51 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for CCRAS Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Group A:

Research Officer (Chemistry): Post-graduate Degree in Chemistry/ M.Pharma (Ayu. Quality Control).

Research Officer (Pharmacology: Candidate should have M.D. (Pharmacology)/ M.V.Sc (Pharmacology)/ M. Pharm (Pharmacology)/ M. Pharma (Ay.), M.Sc (Medicinal Plants with specialization in Pharmacology).

Research Officer (Bio-Chemistry): Candidate should have M.D. in Bio-Chemistry.

Research Officer (Medicine): MD in Medicine.

Group B:

Assistant Research Officer (Botany): Post Graduate Degree in Botany.

Assistant Research Officer (Chemistry): Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry, M Pharm (Ay)/ M Sc (Medicinal Plant) with specialization in pharmaceutical analysis/ Q.C.

Assistant Research Officer (Bio-Technology): Post Graduate Degree in Biotechnology.

Assistant Research Officer (Physiotherapy): Post Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy.

How to apply for CCRAS Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) before the last date which is October 31, 2019.

