Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is visiting the Line of Control (LoC) today to review the forces' operational preparedness. The visit comes at a time when several drone sightings have been reported in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the wake of increased infiltration attempts by Pakistan and weeks after the use of drones to attack Jammu air base by terrorists, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is visiting the Line of Control (LoC) to review the forces’ operational preparedness on Thursday. He reached Jammu on Wednesday evening and expressed concerns over terrorists using drones to smuggle weapons into India to encourage terrorist activities here. General Rawat will review the security situation along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Additionally, CDS Bipin Rawat will also review the Anti-Infiltration grid during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. CDS Rawat will be briefed by the Northern Army Commanders on the situation along the LoC, said Army officials on Thursday. The meeting will discuss the preparedness of forces in key forward areas in the border region. It is also being reported that terror launchpads across the border have become active again and infiltration bids have surged in recent weeks. Earlier, four infiltrators were killed as two different attempts were foiled in last few days.

Moreover in early June, CDS Bipin Rawat had also visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in the central sector in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand area, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forces towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation at the forward-most post in the Sumdoh sub-sector.

Apart from CDS Rawat, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also visiting Pokhran in Rajasthan on Thursday to review the operational preparedness of the Corps of Artillery. General Naravane will also witness the firing drills of howitzers, including the Bofors and the indigenous Dhanush.